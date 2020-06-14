Pittsburg Farmers Market update

PITTSBURG, Kan. — If you were planning on visiting the Pittsburg Farmers’ Market this week, there’s some changes you need to know about.

Due to a shortage of produce, market vendors are moving the start date for the Wednesday schedule to July 1.

It was originally scheduled to begin June 10.

The market will continue operating on Saturday’s from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. through October 31.

Starting July 1, Wednesday hours will be from 4 to 6 P.M. through August 5.

The Farmers’ Market pavilion is located at the intersection of 11th Street and Broadway in downtown Pittsburg.