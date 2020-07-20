Pittsburg event venue hosts annual Spring Fling

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Many small businesses have been hit hard financially because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s why the owner of a Pittsburg event venue is helping local vendors get some much needed business and exposure.

“The Barn at Timber Cover” hosted their annual Spring Fling event on Sunday.

Dozens of vendors came out to sell their products ranging from food, clothing, home decor, and much more.

The event was originally supposed to take place in the spring, but had to be rescheduled twice due to covid-19.

The owner of “The Barn” says she really wanted to give local vendors an opportunity to get some much needed buisness and exposure.

Jordan Muter, Owner, The Barn, says, “It’s been a little bit of a stressful process, but the vendors have been great, and I just wanted to give everybody an opportunity to still be able to come out and sell their products to the community.”

While some of the vendors have also been selling their products online, they say nothing beats the personal interaction they’re able to have with customers at these events.