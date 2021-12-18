Pittsburg entrepreneur organizations deliver bikes to children across Crawford County

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Members of the Pittsburg community are making sure area children have something under their Christmas tree.



Members of the Pittsburg Area Young Professionals and PSU students spent Saturday afternoon delivering bikes to children across Crawford County.



The professionals partnered with the Pittsburg State University student entrepreneur group Enactus to fundraise and purchase 42 bikes.



“We might all remember waking up Christmas morning and turning the corner and seeing a bike by a Christmas tree, it’s just a classic Christmas moment and we hope that we can provide that for 42 kids this Christmas,” says Matt O’Malley, Pittsburg Area Young Professionals President.



Bikes were distributed to families who signed up for the Salvation Army’s Christmas distribution program.

In the future the organizations hope to hand out one hundred bikes a year.