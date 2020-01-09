Four arrested in two separate Pittsburg drug busts

PITTSBURG, Kan. — In two separate instances Thursday, the Pittsburg Police Department and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office conducted drug busts within the city of Pittsburg.

At 7:20 A.M. police executed a narcotics search warrant at 904 Turner Place in Pittsburg. Authorities found illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia at the residence. 31-year-old Rachel Diane Hill, and 24-year-old Lamar Simmons were arrested.

Lamar Simmons

They each have been charged with: possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, endangering a child, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hill and Simmons were both transported to the Crawford County Jail where they are being held on a $7,500 bond.

Later that day, around 1:30 P.M., authorities visited 610 W. Forest Street in Pittsburg. Police found illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. 20-year-old Max Griffin, and 18-year-old Lawren Blair were both present and arrested.

Max Griffin

Lawren Blair

Griffin was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in Crawford County Jail as well on a $7,500 bond and a $300 cash only bond for a failure to appear warrant.

Blair was charged with possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and is also in Crawford County Jail on $2,000 bond.