Pittsburg crime victims awarded grant money

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Three southeast Kansas organizations will continue to offer services to crime victims — thanks to the latest round of grant money from the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.

More than 68 thousand dollars for the Safehouse Crisis Center in Pittsburg.

The Children’s Advocacy Center in Pittsburg received 54 hundred dollars for operation expenditures. And Hope Unlimited, in Iola, received more than 100 thousand dollars.

The money comes from a variety of funding sources including marriage licenses, district court fines, penalties and forfeitures and state general fund appropriations.