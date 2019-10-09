Pittsburg crews working on multiple water line repairs

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Multiple water lines are being repaired Wednesday in Pittsburg, and it could lead to discolored water.

Pittsburg crews are working on these areas:

• The area between Free King HWY and 4th Street

• Water Street and Highland Street on 4th Street

• Russ Hall — PSU up to and including Hudson Street

We are working to resolve these issues as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience! City of Pittsburg Facebook page

Pittsburg city staff say if you are experiencing discolored water, you can run the cold water taps throughout your home for 5-10 minutes or until the water runs clear.

That will allow the discolored water to work its way out of the plumbing.