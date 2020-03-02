Pittsburg Couple Arrested During Burglary

CHEROKEE CO., Kans. — A Pittsburg man and woman are in Cherokee County Jail after being caught burglarizing a home northeast of Columbus.

Just before noon on Monday, March 2, 2020, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a reported burglary of an unoccupied home northeast of Columbus.

As the deputies arrived, one suspect emerged from the house while another came out of a garage. The suspects, identified as 42 year-old Dallas Kinnaird and 38 year-old Kren Kinnaird, both of Pittsburg, were placed under arrest.

During the course of the investigation, evidence emerged implicating the suspects in the burglary of another nearby property, along with possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects were transported to the Cherokee County Jail where they are each being held in lieu of $16,000.00 bond on allegations of two counts of burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.