Pittsburg considering loan forgiveness for local business

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg city leaders will discuss loan forgiveness for a local business. If approved, a $700,000 loan would be forgiven for Riggs Chiropractic. It’s part for a loan forgiveness plan that some businesses can apply for.

The city would pay for it from the economic development fund. That money comes from a sales tax in place since the 80s. Dr. Kayla Riggs, Owner of Riggs Chiropractic says without this opportunity, getting her business up and running would have been a lot more difficult.

Blake Benson, Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce, said, “Without the loan forgiveness we probably wouldn’t have been able to start on the project as soon as we wanted to. We are a little bit newer in practice, we’re still less than five years, so a newer business, and having that amount up front allowed us to start on the project a lot sooner.”

Dr. Kayla Riggs, Owner, Chiropractor, said, “Riggs is a great example, it helped a local business grow, took a dilapidated property that’s also at the entry to our community, spruced it up and it really was a great project for the city to be a part of.”

Businesses must meet certain criteria to be eligible for this opportunity from the city like create jobs and renovate old and decaying properties. Benson with the Pittsburg chamber says he hopes this agreement helps attract more businesses to Pittsburg.