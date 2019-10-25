Pittsburg conference provides resources to future small business owners

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg residents interested in starting a business came together to attend a business life-cycle summit.

Held in Block 22’s community room, guests learned the tips and tricks to become a successful business owner. The summit featured local business leaders that are considered to be experts in their field.

Community members were given the chance to network and develop the confidence they need to begin their careers.

“My hope is anyone who attends today walks out realizing that not just today, those support services, but everyday of the year, you have options and you have the ability to come and have someone help you to realize your dreams and your goals and to build your own American dream,” explained Pitt State Chief Strategy Officer Shawn Naccarato.

The summit is a collaborative effort by Arvest Bank and Pittsburg State University.