Pittsburg company US Awards is celebrating expansion

PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Pittsburg business is growing.

US Awards broke ground on an expansion project this morning.

The 15 thousand square foot expansion will be located just north of its current location on East Washington Street.

With the extra room, the company plans to add more products to its current lineup.

“So far, US Business is going well and we’re growing and we need more space we need to grow for the future, and so it’s to get a little bit of room,” said Joe Dellasega, President, US Awards.

The company also plans to hire new employees to work on the project. It’s expected to be finished by February of next year.