Pittsburg company celebrates 100 years in business

One of Southeast Kansas’ oldest employers is marking a rare business anniversary — and they did it by diversifying their product lines over the years.

“All over the world, and every state in the United States and Canada and Mexico,” explained Keith Ritchey with AZZ Marketing & Sales.

That’s where you’ll find products build by Atkinson Industries, now known as “AZZ,” located in Pittsburg, Kansas. That company is celebrating a major milestone this year.

The company started just after the end of the First World War in 1919 with just one employee, Tommy Atkinson. A hundred years later, it’s in a 100,000 square foot facility and employs 130 people. All of which helped cut the ribbon at the 100-year anniversary celebration.

“Typically, utility sub stations, there’s a utility sub station in your neighborhood, an enclosure there, a building–you’ll see them there, but along pipelines, refineries, power generation plants, telecommunication shelters. Anywhere you need enclosed equipment, that’s typically where you’ll see our buildings,” Ritchey added.

“Well it’s extremely impressive for any business to survive for a hundred years,” explained Pittsburg Chamber President Blake Benson. “But I think one of the most impressive things about AZZ is they’re not only one of our community’s oldest employers–they’re one of our fastest growing, they are still growing, still adding jobs here in the Northeast Industrial Park, so we’re very proud that they call Pittsburg home.”

“We started off as a motor rewind shop, rewinding motors for local coal mines for coal mines in the area, then we evolved to mining switch gear and then into what we call factory fabricated buildings,” said Ritchey.

Tommy Atkinson was the driving force behind starting the Pittsburg airport, was one of the area’s first pilots, and also served as the city’s mayor.