Pittsburg community works to make sure everyone has something for the holiday season

PITTSBURG, Ks. — One community in Southeast Kansas is working to make sure everyone can have something waiting for them this holiday season.

This morning was the Holiday Craft Fair at the Pittsburg Farmer’s Market.



Event-goers had the chance to check out local vendors and participate in holiday themed activities like a visit with Santa Claus.



Anyone wanting to enter the market had to donate unexpired non-perishable food, which will be going towards Wesley House.

“It’s amazing, the fact that we got 14 vendors here today wanting to help us out and help the community and give back is just awesome,” says Ashten Graham, City of Pittsburg Recreation Program Manager.

This is the thirteenth year the holiday craft fair has taken place.