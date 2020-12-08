Pittsburg Community Schools updates covid-19 guidelines

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg Community Schools are updating their covid-19 quarantine guidelines in response to the Center for Disease Control and prevention’s recent updates.

All schools will now adopt the new 10 day quarantine recommendation. Middle and high schools will allow students and staff to return after seven days.

This will only happen if those in quarantine have a negative test result and display no symptoms after day 5 of quarantine. If the results are still pending after day 7, people may not return until results are received.

The schools continue to ask anyone showing covid-19 symptoms to remain at home.