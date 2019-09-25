Pittsburg Community Schools unveils bonds project that invests in campus renovations

Construction for the bond project began back in 2017. Taxpayers voted on the $31 million proposal to renovate all six schools in the Pittsburg school district and their early childhood center.

“The patrons voted because they believed that this was a project that they needed to take part in to supply a better educational environment and safer education environment for out students, and they voted it through,” Superintendent Rich Proffitt explained.

New additions include collaborative learning spaces, a new gym, and cafeterias that can also be used as storm shelters. There have also been renovations made to accommodate the growing student body.

“There were shelters that were added to every one of the buildings we have in the district,” Proffitt continued. “So we have safe places, but there we also need some renovation and a little bit of what we call ‘elbow room’ for some additional growth that we’ve seen.”

The district is happy to finally share this project with the community, as investing in the future of their children is their highest priority.

And with these new changes, the community can rest assured that their kids will receive a quality education at a safe facility.

“The kids have been very excited about it,’ said Proffitt. “Seeing their reactions when they came back and saw the renovated spaces for the first time and then being able to get in there, there was a sense of pride that was really instilled in them. So, it’s amazing when you have new spaces that you provide for kids–they really take care of them and it really kind of changes their attitude towards their learning environment.”

Other additions include campus conselors and a health clinic.

A tax has been implemented for the next 20 years to cover the costs of the project.