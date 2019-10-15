Pittsburg community celebrates grand opening of Jolly Fox Brewery

Jolly Fox Brewery in Pittsburg is celebrating its grand opening. Here’s what visitors can look forward to when visiting.

“Hops are my paint, the water is my canvas, and I can labor through six, seven hours and create a painting that I consider great art and then I can tap that and let everyone else experience the art that I made,” explained Jolly Fox CEO Joel Stewart.,

Stewart is excited that his dream of opening a brewery is here — Jolly Fox.

“I wanted something that was fun,” Stewart added. “I didn’t want anything that translated into an easy, drinking, fun time so I went with Jolly Fox.”

The project of opening his own brewery took him 5 years and he’s been brewing his own beer inside his home for almost 20 years.

“When I started home brewing, you couldn’t get any craft beer in the area so once I brewed myself and tasted it, I kind of liked the flavor that I was seeing in that, and I just kind of kept on going.”

Located on South Broadway Street in Pittsburg, visitors can enjoy drinking a beer and eating some food.

The beers on tap include a range of stouts, IPA’s and honey blondes.

Locals can decide if they want to sit inside and watch a sports game or go outside on the patio and play some cornhole.

“There’s several different spaces throughout here you can just call your own and relax and have a jolly time,” said Stewart.