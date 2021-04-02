Pittsburg city offices to reopen to public

PITTSBURG, Ks. — City offices in Pittsburg will reopen in a matter of weeks.

June first is the target date. The doors have been closed at city hall and other city buildings since the pandemic started. Also reopening will be Memorial Auditorium, the city pool and the Lincoln Center.

Daron Hall, Pittsburg City Manager, said, “We thought it would be very difficult to have the pool open and not have the other buildings open, so we’re doing everything we can to get city hall open at that time as well.”

Renovations are also planned for city hall in the next couple of months to make its main entrance more accessible.