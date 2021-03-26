Pittsburg City Manager named one of 50 Kansans to know

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A local city administrator has been recognized for the role he’s played in his city’s unprecedented growth.

Daron Hall, Pittsburg City Manager, said, “Well it feels good you know, I’m very proud of Pittsburg and what we achieved in the community and in the region.”

Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall has been named one of the Top 50 Kansans You Should Know by ingram’s magazine.

“I’m very humbled to be considered with the group of people that are usually recognized in that magazine

Since joining back in 2012, hall has been involved with some of the biggest growth the city has ever seen.

“Half a billion dollars in industry created in the last six years with over 1500 jobs is a pretty huge mark for a community this size.”

Hall says the secret behind this success hasn’t been an individual effort, but something community wide.

Blake Benson, Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce President, said, “Daron has created a team approach to economic development here in Pittsburg between the city, the chamber, Pittsburg State University and so many other entities.”

“Every one of those pie pieces are almost the same size, it’s an unbelievable balance,” said Hall.

Something that has helped carry and develop the city, even during difficult times.

“Our community faired better than other communities during the pandemic, sales tax collections were actually up, unemployment rate is extremely low,” said Benson.

Creating a city both Hall and the community can be proud of and develop over years to come.

“It’s about creating an environment, whatever your business is, if you want to grow it, Pittsburg is a community where you can find good customers, great employees, and an environment that’s going to scream ‘Hey come live here, and maybe even work at this great business that we got,'” said Hall.