Pittsburg City Manager Issues Statement Following the Death of George Floyd

The following is a release from the City of Pittsburg:

PITTSBURG, Kans. – Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall has issued the following statement regarding recent national events related to the death of George Floyd:

“My heart is broken by what I have seen in recent days following the tragic death of George Floyd. As a parent, I am struggling to explain to my kids how his death was even possible. Why, they ask, did he have to die? Answers are not easy.

“Communities across the country are standing up and expressing their frustration with the systemic racism that has existed in our nation for generations. We must listen and move forward together.

“I want to express how incredibly proud I am of the Pittsburg Police Department. Our officers have worked hard to build an atmosphere of trust, respect and integrity. Our police department is constantly looking for ways to give back, lend a hand, and go above and beyond to serve and protect our friends and neighbors. The men and women of the Pittsburg Police Department help make our community a great place to live.

“That being said, we can always look for ways to improve. We have an excellent relationship with our citizens and I am currently working with our team at the police department to determine ways we can make it even better.

“I am pleased by the messages I’ve received over the past several days from our citizens who have shared an outpouring of love and support for the black community. You make me proud to live in Pittsburg.

“Let’s come together and make it known that racism and hatred are not welcome in our community.”