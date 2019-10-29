Pittsburg city leaders work to finalize land use plan

The City of Pittsburg is working to finalize its land use plan.

PITTSBURG, Kan.–Over the past couple of months, the city has asked for public input on how Pittsburg should develop. This includes understanding the best placement of homes, businesses, and industries within city limits.

City leaders recently presented an updated plan to city commissioners, and they can forecast it may be beneficial to invest into historical homes in Pittsburg.

“Because new construction is great, but we still need to keep in mind we have a big chunk of homes in the core of our community and homeowners just need assistance in that and we should play a part in it,” explained Assistant Planner Brittan Brenner.

Another work session is set to be scheduled in the coming weeks to finalize the plan and to be approved by the city commission.