Pittsburg City Leaders unveil five year financial plan

PITTSBURG, Kan.

The City of Pittsburg unveils its five year financial plan.

The good news for taxpayers is it includes minimal changes to the debt service fund mill rate starting next year and going through 2023. It does however, include recommendations to increase the utility rates by 1 percent from 2021 to 2023. City leaders are optimistic about Pittsburg’s finances, saying they anticipate an increase in revenue from sales tax, property tax and gaming revenue from Kansas Crossing Casino.

“We get a lot of bang out of our buck thanks to Blake Benson, Pitt State University, the private businesses in this town. They invest. They are the reason we spend half a billion dollars in six years on this community. It’s not because of the city. Cause quite frankly, the city doesn’t have that kind of money.” Daron Hall, Pittsburg City Manager

The city is planning to provide a 2 percent raise to all city employees in 2021 and 2023.