Pittsburg city leaders to discuss 2020 Census plans at Tuesday night’s meeting

The United States Census Bureau reported the city of Pittsburg had about 20,000 residents in 2010 when the last census was taken. And, hopes are that number keeps growing.

As the city begins planning how they will obtain their numbers, they will be putting an extra focus on counting Pittsburg State students. Accurate census numbers help locally by providing Pittsburg with grants and funding, and statewide by contributing to the amount of representatives for Kansas and how much is alloted for the state budget.

City leaders are hopeful with this information, more doors will open for the development of the area.

“If we can show significant growth in Pittsburg, then we become much more interesting for commercial and retail vendors to locate here,” explained Deputy City Manager Jay Byers. “That’s an important part of getting the count right.”

Pittsburg city leaders add they believe the area itself has seen a lot of organic growth, which will contribute to their census.

The city plans to finalize their plans on obtaining numbers later this year and start in early 2020.