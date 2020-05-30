Pittsburg City Leaders Hold Work Session

PITTSBURG, KS.–Pittsburg city leaders hold a special work session Saturday morning to lay out plans for the city over the next five years.



Each city department was represented, detailing which direction they would like to see the city move in.



As far as road projects, leaders are pleased area roads are maintained so well and they would like to keep it that way.



Especially since the city sees a direct correlation to economic growth and good roads.



Matt Bacon, Director of Public Utilities, says “Roads are the public face of your community when they come into your community and the existing community so they have a real impact on everything from economic development to general community attitude.”



City leaders are looking to have a sales tax election in 2021.



Another item on the agenda was creating more housing in Pittsburg.



The city is considering building a 55 and older community as well as more single family homes.



The hope is to encourage those that come to Pittsburg to work to also live in the city as well.



Quentin Holmes, Director of Community Development and Housing, says “Really that missing piece that Pittsburg has always needed was housing and so we’re making every effort possible to bring all needs, all housing needs to be met in Pittsburg. And currently we’re doing that.”



Holmes adds the hope is to have at least 30 homes built in the Silverback Landing neighborhood by the end of this year.