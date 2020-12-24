Pittsburg city leaders help spread holiday cheer

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg city leaders are coming together for their community this Christmas.

The city of Pittsburg has been working with the parks and recreation department to create holiday videos for children. In those videos, officials and staff from several Pittsburg city departments read Christmas stories by a fireside, like The Polar Express.

Since many of the usual events like handing out toys or meeting Santa Claus have been canceled, the city thought this would be a creative way to spread the holiday spirit.

Michelle Ducre, Pittsburg Director of Human Resources, said, “We decided we wanted to do something cheerful for the community, times have been really crazy this year, we wanted to end it on a more happy note for people so a few of us got together at the request of Sara Vacca in our parks department and we read Christmas stories by the fireside.”

You can see the released videos on the city of Pittsburg’s Facebook page. Videos will continue to be released until Christmas day.

https://www.facebook.com/pittsburgks