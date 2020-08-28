Pittsburg City Commissioners calling for special election

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg City Commissioners are calling for a special election in October.

Residents will vote on whether to renew a street maintenance sales tax in a special election October 6th. If approved, the tax would combine the two existing quarter-cent sales taxes for street maintenance into a one half-cent sales tax.

That would include $100,000 per year in matching funds for sidewalk repairs.

Daron Hall, City Mgr, Pittsburg, said “Well the main thing is the street preservation, so whether it’s an asphalt street, a concrete street, we’ll be able to go in and resurface that street, but on top of that there’s $100,000 set aside for a matching program for sidewalks so if a homeowner or property wants to put in a new sidewalk or improve their existing sidewalk, we’ll match 50% of that with city money.”

The City Manager says approval of the ballot question means the city will continue the same level of funding moving forward.

This will not result in a tax increase. It would take effect in April of 2021 and last for 10 years.