Pittsburg city commissioner candidates answer questions from residents in public forum

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg residents had the chance, this evening, to ask questions to city commissioner candidates.

A public forum was held inside the city’s law enforcement center. A total of seven candidates are vying for three seats in the November 2nd election. They are Stu Hite, Shawn Naccarato, Matt O’Malley, Zach Sachs, Ron Seglie, and two incumbents — Larry Fields and Dawn McNay.

“So often, candidates’ voices can kind of get filtered through advertising or media or social media — and this was an opportunity for the candidates to speak directly to the residents and to answer the questions that were on their mind, so I’m glad that we were able to play a role in this,” said Blake Benson, President, Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

“For them to take the time to do this for their city is big. And I think each one of these candidates really stressed tonight that they’re in it for the long haul, they’re willing to sacrifice the personal to hopefully give to the betterment of the community,” said Jacob Anselmi, Pittsburg Resident.

Also on next month’s ballot in Crawford County — the city school general election.

You can find a list of candidates in that race, through a link here.