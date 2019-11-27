Pittsburg city commission moves forward with series of new projects

PITTSBURG, Kan.–City leaders in Pittsburg dive into a series of new projects at Monday night’s council meeting – including the possibility of adopting a non-discriminatory ordinance.

The city saw several community members step up to the podium at the November 8 meeting and voice their support for a new ordinance that would prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender in Pittsburg employment and housing. Monday night’s discussion saw the commission in favor of adopting the ordinance, but there was a shared uncertainty of how the city would move forward.

To get the ball rolling for the new ordinance, the commission unanimously approved the formation of a Human Relations commission – something they agreed that the city needed regardless. The purpose of the commission will be to manage the city’s resources for residents who believe they have been discriminated against not just because of gender identity or sexuality, but for other reasons including sex, race, and religion.

For the ordinance specifically, the Human Relations commission will investigate strategies used by other cities who have adopted similar policies, along with gathering input from the community. Members will be appointed in the upcoming month.

Another hot topic at the meeting was the approval of two new projects that will expand health services across Pittsburg. The Economic Development Advisory Committee (EDAC) brought forth proposals for new facilities for both ReNu Medical & Spa and Riggs Chiropractic.

ReNu Medical & Spa will be a $1 million medical facility on East 530th Street while Riggs Chiropractic will move to the former gas station at 4th and the Highway 69 bypass – removing the underground fuel tanks and rehabilitating the property into a medical clinic.

Finally, the Pittsburg city commission approved the EDAC’s additional proposal for refurbishing the historic building near 5th and Broadway – perhaps most notably housing Morris Hardware & Furniture Company. The first floor, currently housed by Angelic Boutique & Treasures, will continue to be used for retail. CDL Electric will host sales and administration on the second floor, and the third floor will be converted into loft apartments.

Pittsburg commissioners are set to meet again on December 10 at the Law Enforcement Center.