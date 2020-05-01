Pittsburg City Commission gives green light on convention center feasibility study

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A new formal conference and convention center could be coming to Pittsburg.

City Commissioners gave the green light to conduct a feasibility study regarding the proposed space.

The cost of the study will be split between the city of Pittsburg and the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

Potential locations for the facility include: The property near Hampton Inn Hotel and Kansas Crossing Casino, and property near existing hotels on North Broadway Street.

Daron Hall, City Manager, Pittsburg, said, “What we’re missing is that one place, a convention center, where you can literally have the next level of events that we’re currently not getting. Right now we have our meeting spaces kind of spread out so this would allow us to get the bigger events something we currently don’t have and just the next level of convention business which would really open up a whole new market for us.”

Hall says the city saw nearly $86 million in tourism in 2019.

He says, once the study is complete, the information will be shared with interested parties and potential negotiations and construction would begin.