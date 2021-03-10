Pittsburg City Commission approve water upgrade

PITTSBURG, Ks. — There’s an upgrade in the works for the Pittsburg Water Treatment Plant.

City Commissioners approved a proposal from Greenway to replace the city’s current operating system. It was installed in 2010, and the city has been working on upgrading it since last year. The hope is that this will help centralize plant operations within the city.

Matt Bacon, Director of Public Utilities, said, “Part of these upgrades will help bring the software from localized machines at the water treatment plant to our server at our data center.”

The plant will continue operate while the new system is installed. It should be up and running by the beginning of next year.