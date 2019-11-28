Pittsburg church to hold annual Thanksgiving meal

PITTSBURG, Ks. — St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pittsburg is continuing a more than 3 decade old tradition by preparing their annual community Thanksgiving dinner.

Volunteers have been cooking and baking since Friday of last week.

Currently, they are putting the finishing touches on what looks to be a delicious meal.

Lance Davis, Planning Committee Member, said “It’s people from the community that provide this as a service to other people in the community.”

“We’ve been doing this for at least 35 years”

For about as long as Kathy Fanley has been living in the area.

“About 30 years. We moved here 31 years ago,” said Fanley

And she’s been volunteering for the community thanksgiving dinner since then.

“The philosophy of the ladies who started this is that they didn’t want anyone to be alone on the holiday,” said Davis.

“People just really enjoy having a good meal and getting together,” said Fanley

Support from the community has kept this going year after year

“This meal can’t happen without support from people in the community,” said Davis.

And it’s not easy work.

“We had a sorority the past two days that have come in and made 300 pounds of potatoes, we have a cooking club that came in and made the pies.”

Davis has very special instructions for anyone that wants to volunteer

“I want you to think of them as a guest in your home and to treat them as you would any guest that’s coming to dinner in your home.”

The volunteers are looking forward to serving more than 800 people this year

“It is the beauty of a small town and this is a caring community.”

Anyone that wants to volunteer or come have dinner is more than welcome, there will be tons of food and community fun.

The church is located at 304 W. 3rd St. in Pittsburg.

Dinner starts at 11 A.M. in the Church Activity Center.