Pittsburg Chamber recognizes women who have gone above and beyond for their community

An area chamber of commerce is honoring women who have made a difference in their community.

The Pittsburg Area Chamber has released the winners of their annual Women of Distinction Award. 2020 marks the 14th year for the tradition, and includes names like Dr. Mindy Garner and Stephanie Potter.

“We’ve recognized 168 women over the last 14 years that just give so much back to Pittsburg with their time and their talents and treasures, and so we’re incredibly grateful for their support of the Pittsburg area,” explained Josh Lowe with the Chamber.

A calendar featuring the name and picture of each of the winners will be available at the chamber in early December. If you’d like to see the names of all twelve women on the list, click here.