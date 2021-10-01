Pittsburg Chamber of Commerce taking nominations for “Women of Distinction” class

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Pittsburg Area Chamber Of Commerce wants to honor women who go above and beyond for their community.

Starting today, you can now nominate people for next year’s “Women of Distinction” class. A total of 12 women will be selected and featured each month in the chamber’s “2022 Women Of Distinction Calendar.”

This coming year’s calendar will be the 16th year for the event.

“You can nominate as many as you want, we’ll have one per month so it’s a hard choice but we always select 12 that will serve for our calendar for the following, we’ll do a video honoring all of them so they can share it on their social media, but it really is a special project,” said Blake Benson, President, Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

You have until October 20th to submit someone you know for the honor. If you’d like to nominate a deserving woman in the Pittsburg area — we’ve put a link here.