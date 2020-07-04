Pittsburg celebrates the 4th a day early

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Members of the Pittsburg community rang in the fourth of July a day early this year.

Joshua Wilde, General Manager, Chatters, “We’ve pitched in quite a bit ourselves to get as much fireworks as we can to give the people a show.”

With the help of donations and support from local businesses, Chatter’s Restaurant in Pittsburg kicked off the 4th of July weekend with tons of fun.

“We got a fireworks show going on for the community, since unfortunately the city was not able to do one.”

The restaurant has been doing a fireworks display the past few years to provide entertainment for the hospital and senior citizens, but this year made it bigger than ever, inviting the entire community.

“‘We’ve got vendors, left and right coming out just to make this a great day for everybody in Pittsburg.”

Vendors like Maggie Burlingame, of Maggie’s Curbside Food Truck.

Maggie Burlingame, Owner, Maggie’s Curbside Food Truck, said, “I am very excited. I like to serve everyone my food.”

The business owner and veteran says she was up early to prepare for the day’s festivities.

“I start in this truck everyday at five in the morning.”

With so many of her events being cancelled recently, she says she’s excited for the Chatter’s crowd to try some of her delicious food.

“Noodles, philly cheesesteaks, pulled pork, barbeque nachos, and smoked chicken.”

Burlingame says as a veteran she was disheartened to learn that the city had cancelled the fireworks display.

“I was hoping that they would continue to have it, but when they make a call, they make a call. I was excited when Ahmad called me and asked me to be apart of their celebration.”