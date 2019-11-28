Pittsburg camp helps provide activities for kids near holidays

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Local kids are spending the day before Thanksgiving getting outdoors and making new friends.

Camp Now and Then is a program hosted by the Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department.

It offers exercise, fun and games when children are not in school, but their parents still have to work.

Camp is from 8 A.M to 5:30 P.M. at the Lincoln Center in Pittsburg.

Camp leaders say it’s a great way for kids to interact on those sporadic days when school’s out.

Jim Kidd, Camp Leader, said, “Anytime is important, especially around the holidays. But anytime when the parents are not able to take care of them and there’s no school, there’s nothing for them to do. They need to come out and do something with other kids themselves.”

The camp is for kids in Kindergarten up to age 12 and is open to kids in surrounding counties.

The next camp is scheduled for December, during the Christmas holidays.

The Parks and Recreation Department also also offers Summer camps.