Pittsburg building revitalized into entertainment venue

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A new entertainment venue is in the works in Pittsburg.

Before Fun Depot, this building was known as the Pittsburg Machine and Foundry or the Old Pittcraft Building.

It dates back to 1886 and employed 360 men who made rail cars, shovels, and lunch buckets for miners. After the business moved to its new location in 2000, the building sat empty until its new owner purchased it.

Larry Fields, Fun Depot, Owner, said, “Saving an old building, you know, is part of the historic part of down town, and we are part of the Downtown Overlay District from Block 22. We are a block and a half away, so you know, the university I think will use it. The university, the interior design department worked here, and we’ve got their marketing department to do a marketing plan assisting on that, and there engineering department been here and has done additional help with us. So, we worked pretty good with them and the city is really good to work with.

If everything is ready on time, the venue will include a 26-foot climbing wall, a state-of-the-art golf simulator, two bounce houses, antiques on display, spaces for private parties, corporate events, and business meetings and more.

Darcy Shultz, Fun Depot, General Manager, said, “I’m extremely excited. I just moved back to the area. So, I grew up in the Four States and so I’m just excited to be back and excited for this opportunity. I think this is something that not just Pittsburg but the entire region, you know, needs. An this important at this time and I think it will be really well received. And I think a lot of people are anticipating the opening, and are excited to see not only what you know how the building is being renovated, but what’s gonna happen inside.”

Fun Depot will be open for business next month.