Pittsburg brings back Guess That Song contest

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A tradition from long ago is coming back to one Southeast Kansas town.

Downtown Pittsburg is hosting a window display contest for the rest of the month. Local businesses are decorating their windows, each inspired by Christmas songs. This event is a modern twist on something the town of Pittsburg had done several decades ago.

Brittan Brenner, Community Development, said, “Back in the 60’s and 70’s, Pittsburg had these really beautiful elaborate window displays at Christmas, and you can see them in the old vintage photographs and they’re really beautiful and we though ‘How can we bring that back?'”

People will have a chance to guess what each display’s song is through a contest hosted by downtown Pittsburg. The winner with the most correct guesses will receive a $100 gift card from the Chamber of Commerce. To enter, use the QR code on participating businesses starting Saturday.