Pittsburg brightening downtown with murals

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The city of Pittsburg is seeing some changes.

Recent demolition is getting rid of the old, a local artist is hoping to add something new.

Becky Ragonese, Resident, said “Kinda brightens up the place.”

Becky Ragonese frequently takes a stroll through downtown Pittsburg.

“My husband and I walk downtown a lot.”

Recently demolition in downtown Pittsburg has been a sight for sore eyes

.

The former Mike’s New and Used location was recently demolished because it was unsafe.

Just down the street, Artist Bryan Lewandowski is painting a mural on the side of a building to bring some vibrancy back to the area.

“We enjoy looking at all the different colors and advertisements and what’s going on and seeing the artists to their thing.”

Bryan Lewandowski, Artist, said, “I know there’s a lot of diversity and a lot of people that are always trying to push for something a little more colorful and this is a big way to kind of symbolize that diversity that’s kind of growing right now and I think the last 10 years it’s been kind of booming.”

Lewandowski has been working on the piece for a little more than two months and is 85% complete.

“The fact that they wanted to do a Coca-Cola mural was really tempting. Aside from being a really well-known logo and something that people recognize, I thought it would be a really fun challenge to try to do something really big and outside my comfort zone.”

Becky says it’s a welcomed addition.

“Especially on buildings that need it,” said Ragonese

Lewandowski says this mural is a collaboration with John and Terri Kutz.

The pair has been refurbishing buildings in Pittsburg for decades.