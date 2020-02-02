Pittsburg brewery hosts vinyl pop-up shop to encourage community members to engage in new activities

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Beer and music enthusiasts stop in Pittsburg to try something new.

The Jolly Fox Brewery partnered with Ampersand Vinyl to host a vinyl pop-up.

Visitors enjoyed local beers, while digging through music selections.

The brewery’s motto is “for craft and community”, so hosting events like these help bring new interests and hobbies to the community.

Joel Scewart, owner of Jolly Fox Brewery, says, “[It’s] fun for me personally because I like making beer and I love records, so this brings my base clientele of people that like records and like beer. It’s a win-win for me and a win-win for the community.”

The Jolly Fox Brewery just received its license to distribute beer in Missouri.

Scewart says to expect to see their beer on tap by spring.