PITTSBURG, Ks. — Residents in and around Pittsburg can get to know their local small businesses better – and help the planet.

City officials are inviting folks to join them next Saturday. They’re asking people to walk to The Jolly Fox Brewery on South Broadway – and, along the way, pick-up trash and bring it to the brewery and throw it away.

It’s a way to help celebrate Earth Day – which is on the 22nd.