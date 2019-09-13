Pittsburg Block 22 celebrates three new downtown restaurants

It’s a celebration for all the new developments in downtown Pittsburg.

An open house was held in the city’s Block 22 for three new restaurants — Brick and Mortar, Juicy’s, and Toast.

More than 500 visitors toured the new dining spaces and learned about the full vision for downtown Pittsburg.

Developers created these places in four landmark buildings at the corner of 4th and Broadway for people to meet, connect, and share ideas.

They are grateful to see the excitement on everyone’s faces.

“I think that the emotions that I’m feeling the most right now are pride, excitement, and hope, and I think that we’re seeing that with who’s turned out and the interest in this place as people walk through these buildings and they see now the vision has come to reality,” explained Dr. Shawn Naccarato with Pitt State.

Brick and Mortar, Juicy’s, and Toast will officially open later this year.