Pittsburg Avenue of Flags seeking donations

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pittsburg Avenue Of Flags is asking for the community’s help.

Officials are looking for donations to fund flags that will go on the gravesites of deceased veterans. The goal is to post the flags in Highland Park Cemetery on Memorial Day.

Donations can be sent by mail to the Kansas Community Credit Union or Jayhawk Signs & Graphics – both, of which, are in Pittsburg.

Pittsburg Avenue of Flags, Inc., c/o Kansas Community Credit Union

416 N. Broadway St

Pittsburg, KS 66762

Pittsburg Avenue of Flags, Inc., c/o Jayhawk Signs & Graphics 701 N. Grand St

Pittsburg, KS 66762