Pittsburg Asks Residents to Pay Bills Digitally or by Phone Temporarily

PITTSBURG, Kans. – Based upon recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the City of Pittsburg is implementing community-based interventions like social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, commonly referred to as coronavirus.

The City is encouraging Pittsburg water utility customers to use the following services to pay utility bills:

Visit www.pittks.org, click on “Pay A Bill” and log in to your online account.

Call (620) 231-4100 and press 1 to make a payment over the phone with the City's 24/7 automated system.

Those who prefer paying with a check can use the drop box on the south side of City Hall at 201 W. 4th St., or mail their payment to P.O. Box 688, Pittsburg, KS 66762.

To talk with a customer service specialist, call (620) 231-4100 between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

For up-to-date information about COVID-19, go to the following websites:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/

Kansas Department of Health and Environment: http://www.kdheks.gov/