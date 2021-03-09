Pittsburg Art Walk returns with new format

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Don’t run, don’t walk, Crawl.

A Pittsburg tradition is making a comeback – and will have a little bit of a new look. The Pittsburg Art Walk will return in May as the Pittsburg Art Crawl. Previous art walks had to be canceled due to the pandemic. This new version will display the works of local artists in the windows of downtown businesses for one week – as opposed to one day, as in years past.

Antjea Wolff, Pittsburg Artwalk Treasurer, said, “This year we wanted to adjust it a little bit so we could still have kind of an event but not draw as many crowds since the vaccine is still trying to get out into the world.”

If you’d like to be involved – you can email the Art Crawl committee.