Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce undergoing renovations

FORT SCOTT, Ks. -- After serving just six months, Fort Scott city manager Jeremy Frazier resigned in August last year.

Local businessman Mark McCoy took over on an interim basis shortly thereafter, as the city began a search to fill the position.

After searching for months, a candidate was found.

"It's very welcoming there's just a lot to do," says Kelley Zellner, Fort Scott City Manager, "A lot of economic development things moving forward so got a lot of good things happening."

As of January 4th, Kelley Zellner has been sworn in as the new city manager of Fort Scott.

Over the past week he's been getting up to speed on projects throughout the city.

"We want to try and get street projects going, the hospital project … Really letting the city grow and starting to get new housing to put in," says Zellner, "Really trying to expand our quality of life."

Zellner has helped develop communities across Kansas in recent years, he's served as the public works director at Valley Center, and most recently served as a city administrator in Fredonia.

Now Zellner is hoping to use his experience in construction to further develop the city's future, while restoring historic structures to its former glory.

"That's our centerpiece, our downtown," says Zellner, "Been doing a lot of construction for all my life. I run my own construction company, was a licensed plumber and electrician. We restored old historic buildings and we were kind of a household and community name in restoration. Once you get into it and start feeling the air of all of it in Fort Scott, it starts to remind you of where we came from as a nation."