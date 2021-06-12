Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce Business Expo makes their return

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Southeast Kansas businesses had a chance to show off their services to the community.

This weekend was the return of the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce Business Expo.

30 local businesses showed off their services to this annual tradition.

Some even offered deals just for the occasion.

Typically this event happens in February, but organizers decided to postpone it to a later date due to the pandemic.

Julie Reams, Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce Special Events Director, says, “The response has been wonderful there are many event goers that look forward to this event every single year and they know we didn’t have it in february and they’ve came by and said ‘we’re very excited to have this, we look forward to this every year’…This is a little bit of their normal.”

The chamber plans to bring back the expo next year on it’s regular date in February.