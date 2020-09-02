Pittsburg and Frontenac to begin work on East Atkinson Road starting September 8

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — A Southeast Kansas road is about to undergo major construction beginning next week.

The cities of Pittsburg and Frontenac will begin work on East Atkinson Road starting Tuesday, September 8.

Construction will take place from Broadway Street, East to the end of the asphalt section just East of Michigan Street.

The work is expected to be completed by Friday, September 11.

From September 14 through September 16, Atkinson will be completely closed from Broadway to Joplin Street between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Motorists should take alternate routes and even side roads could be closed during this time due to the construction.