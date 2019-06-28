Pittsburg airport receives two grants from KDOT for improvements

PITTSBURG, Kan. —

One Southeast Kansas airport receives some new funding to make some major improvements.

Pittsburg’s Atkinson Municipal Airport has been working over the past few years to update its facilities. They have had about $4 million of work done through grant work and are continuing their efforts with their latest funding.

KDOT awarded the city two grants to make these airport improvements. One is $20,000 and will allow the site to do a tree clearing at each end of Runway 422. This will help planes coming in, ensuring their approach doesn’t clip.

Additionally, a $48,000 project will replace the airport’s automated weather observing system’s ceilometer. It is a piece of equipment measuring the height of a cloud in the atmosphere.

“We’ve got six permanently based commercial aircraft for our business here in town. So it’s crucial we are able to get all of those flights in and out safely.” Cameron Alden, Pittsburg Director Of Public Works

Alden says the tree clearing will begin the fall or winter of this year. As for the ceilometer, it will be put in as soon as its ordered.