Pittsburg 18 and 20-year-old arrested for marijuana possession, intent to distribute

PITTSBURG, Ks. — An 18 and 20-year-old from Pittsburg are behind bars for possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Pittsburg Police executed a narcotics search on a warrant at 610 West Forest Street, in Pittsburg, around 1:30 pm Thursday.

20-year-old Max Griffin and 18-year-old Lawren Blair were both arrested at the home.

Griffin is facing charges for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had a warrant out of Galena for failure to appear.

He’s being held at the Crawford County Jail on $7,500 bond related to the drug charges and a $300 cash only bond related to the failure to appear warrant.

Griffin has previously been arrested for marijuana possession charges, in addition to other crimes.

Blair was arrested for possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She’s being held on a $2,000 bond.

The investigation is on-going.