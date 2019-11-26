Pitt State students give back for the holidays

PITTSBURG, Ks. — It’s never too early to start giving back for the Christmas holidays.

Students at Pittsburg State University are giving back to the community this holiday season and several local community organizations are benefiting from their efforts.

Communications students were tasked with designing a campaign that would benefit the Pittsburg community.

Among them is the hashtag its the season for giving campaign, a holiday toy drive supporting the Wesley House.

Ashley Williams, PSU Student, said “We were persuading people to help us in order to give back. It was really interesting because we used all of our knowledge from the past 4 years in trying to strategically plan, to socially promote and get the message out and it all ended up being for something good.

Through research the students learned that the Wesley House has to provide toys for nearly 500 families.

Their campaign raised more than $200 to purchase 55 toys and received 15 toy donations.