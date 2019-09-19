Pitt State students explore career opportunities at campus Company Days event

Pittsburg State had its Company Days, inviting more than 400 businesses on campus to give students in the technology department a look at their options. The two-day event brought in both national and international businesses to the Southeast Kansas school.

And, one organization says they stop by every year because Pittsburg State students always hit the ground running once they are hired.

“Other kids, other schools — they just don’t have that communication skill or they don’t like to get outside and get dirty,’ explained Ernest Stephens with Superior Construction. “The guys at Pittsburg State and the females, they really just have the complete package that we’re really looking for.”

And even for the students that aren’t graduating this year, the event offers a great opportunity to network and build connections.