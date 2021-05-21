Pitt State raptor cages are getting a makeover

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNF) – Over the next couple of days, Evergy will be helping out a local nature program.

The Evergy Green Team is renovating the raptor cages at the Pittsburg State University Nature Reserve.

Those enclosures house raptors that are unable to live in the wild.

The team built the current cages back in 2007.

The goal is to now bring them up to date and meet federal regulations.

“Raptor centers are going to have to eventually meet those new standards, and the standards are making sure the raptors have larger enclosures, and it helps in how they’re trained,” says Delia Lister, Nature Reach Director.

“Protection of the raptors and the avian protection is a big deal to us, just as it is to the groups with Pitt State,” says Jason Schwartz, Green Team Coordinator.

Last November, Evergy provided PSU with a $10,000 grant to help fund its Raptor Ambassadors Improved Housing Project.